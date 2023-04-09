Body found by railroad worker near train tracks in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was found Sunday morning near the train tracks along Highway 85/87 in Fountain, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police said an employee with BNSF Railway found the unresponsive person and once medical personnel arrived, it was determined the person was deceased.

Officers and detectives with the Fountain Police Department responded to the scene and the Fountain Police Department Investigations Division took over the case.

The identity of the deceased will be released once the proper notifications are made.