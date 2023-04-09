Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 12:03 PM
Published 12:24 PM

Body found by railroad worker near train tracks in Fountain

MGN

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was found Sunday morning near the train tracks along Highway 85/87 in Fountain, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police said an employee with BNSF Railway found the unresponsive person and once medical personnel arrived, it was determined the person was deceased.  

Officers and detectives with the Fountain Police Department responded to the scene and the Fountain Police Department Investigations Division took over the case.

The identity of the deceased will be released once the proper notifications are made.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content