Skip to Content
News

CSFD will honor its best Friday night at annual Firefighter Awards

By
New
today at 6:36 PM
Published 6:50 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Friday night, members of the Colorado Springs firefighters will get the chance to set aside their helmets and hoses and be honored for their work.

The annual Firefighter Awards have been held for more than 30 years now.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) began recognizing its best and brightest in 1989 but began the annual awards in a formal banquet setting in 1994.

A number of awards will be handed out Friday night, including the department's Medal of Valor, Outstanding Mentorship, and the coveted Firefighter of the Year Award.

KRDO13's Heather Skold will be the emcee for the event.

To all of CSFD, thank you for everything you do for our community.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content