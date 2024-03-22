CSFD will honor its best Friday night at annual Firefighter Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Friday night, members of the Colorado Springs firefighters will get the chance to set aside their helmets and hoses and be honored for their work.

The annual Firefighter Awards have been held for more than 30 years now.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) began recognizing its best and brightest in 1989 but began the annual awards in a formal banquet setting in 1994.

A number of awards will be handed out Friday night, including the department's Medal of Valor, Outstanding Mentorship, and the coveted Firefighter of the Year Award.

KRDO13's Heather Skold will be the emcee for the event.

To all of CSFD, thank you for everything you do for our community.