Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 2:19AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches.

* WHERE…Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Western

Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito

Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet and Northwestern

Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.