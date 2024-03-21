Tentative trial scheduled in high-profile Return to Nature Funeral Home case amid media scrutiny

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Return to Nature Funeral Home owners Jon and Carie Hallford arrived at the El Paso County Courthouse on Thursday hand-in-hand and ignored our questions about the 189 decomposing bodies found inside their Penrose funeral home.

This was Carie’s first hearing at the courthouse since she bonded out of jail last month. KRDO13 Investigates asked her what she had to say to the families of the victims in this case and the reason for leaving nearly 200 bodies inside a building to rot. She never answered the questions and only responded with an “excuse me.”

Her husband, Jon Hallford, then stepped in the way. He also didn’t answer our questions about the conditions at the Penrose funeral home. His attorney physically pushed and shoved multiple reporters, telling KRDO13 Investigates, “No one is talking to anyone. Stop.” He didn’t respond to our questions either.

Families of victims weren’t given the same opportunity to confront the Hallfords about their loved ones’ bodies. After Thursday’s hearing, 4th Judicial District Judge William Moller forced everyone to stay in the courtroom for 10 minutes to allow Jon and Carie Hallford to leave. He said this was to ensure the safety of the defendants, after multiple families verbally accosted Jon after his last hearing on Feb. 8.

The defense brought up a larger concern about the publicity of this high-profile case. They said the press conference and press releases by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office about the case are violating due process. The defense is worried it will be difficult to find an impartial jury. However, Judge Moller disagreed and said the district attorney didn’t violate any court orders.

During Thursday’s hearing, the Hallfords were expected to plead guilty or not guilty. However, their attorneys asked for the arraignment to be postponed due to the overwhelming evidence in the case. They said this evidence will likely lead to a lengthy four-week long trial and they want to be prepared.

Judge Moller postponed the arraignment until Jun. 6. He also set a tentative jury trial for Oct. 8.

Carie’s defense attorney also addressed the allegations that she missed a mandatory sobriety test earlier this month. He said Carie showed up for the test but was told she didn’t need to take it that day so she left. Her attorney said there was miscommunication by employees who conducted the test.

The prosecution also accused Jon’s defense attorney of lying about his bond needing to be lowered because he had a son in school in town. However, the prosecution said his son graduated last year and is now living with his grandparents in Oklahoma. They are asking the judge to reconsider Jon’s bond, which Moller said he would do at a later date.

Right now, Jon and Carie Hallford’s cases are separate. However, the prosecution filed a request to consolidate the cases into one, which the judge will also have to rule on.