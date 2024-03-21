Fremont County veteran receives new roof thanks to AmeriPro Roofing in Colorado Springs

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A man who has spent decades serving his country and his community is reaping the rewards of his good deeds this week.

John Lemons served in the Vietnam War and now calls Penrose home. He's not the first veteran to receive a free roof as part of the AmeriPro Roofing Giveaway, but he is the first in Fremont County.

The commander at Lemons' VFW post secretly nominated him for the giveaway.

The folks at AmeriPro said it was tough to choose from all of the deserving nominations that came in for the giveaway, but in the end, John Lemons' roof was the one most in need of replacement.