Colorado bill proposing to ban guns in “sensitive spaces” is moving forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -Originally, Senate Bill 24-131 aimed to eliminate guns on public properties like parks and playgrounds and a dozen other places. However, leaders in the Colorado legislature made some amendments since then. Now, it only includes a handful of places.

According to the amended bill proposal, open carry is already not allowed in places like schools, child care facilities, courthouses and polling places, but the proposal would also forbid concealed carry at these places, to include adjacent parking lots. Local governments would have the ability to opt out of certain locations. The bill would also ban them from government buildings, including the state capitol. Existing law prohibits openly carrying a firearm within any polling location or central count facility, or within 100 feet of a ballot drop box or any building in which a polling location or central count facility is located, while an election or any related ongoing election administration activity is in progress. The bill prohibits carrying a firearm in any manner at those locations.

Now, the bill prohibits a person from carrying a firearm, both openly and concealed, in public locations specified in the bill. A violation is an unclassified misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum $250 fine; except a second or subsequent offense is punishable by a maximum $1,000 fine, according to the amended bill proposal.

The bill includes exceptions for law enforcement officers, members of the United States armed forces or Colorado National Guard, security personnel, firearms stored in locked containers in vehicles, and possession for instruction in conjunction with an organized class, extracurricular activity, or athletic team authorized by a college or university.

This bill is expected to be voted on in the House on Monday.