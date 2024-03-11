Skip to Content
Polar Plunge at Lake Pueblo raises money for Special Olympic athletes

today at 6:26 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - "Freezin' for a reason" was a common rallying cry at Lake Pueblo this past weekend.

On Saturday, an army of brave, sponsored groups and individuals took the Polar Plunge at Lake Pueblo by wading into water that was reportedly 38 degrees.

The Pueblo Police Department is a big part of the Polar Plunge, which is an effort to raise money for athletes of the Special Olympics.

"We also do a couple of fundraisers throughout the year at restaurants, events called tip-a-cop. So we do that at restaurants to raise money, and here in the springtime we'll have a run, a fun run to raise additional funds. We do three or four events a year for Special Olympics," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

According to Sgt. Ortega, this year's event raised $35,000 and counting.

For more information on efforts to raise money for the Special Olympics in Colorado, visit https://specialolympicsco.org/.

   

