Prolific El Paso County burglar sentenced to more than 30 years for over 140 counts

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) announced on Friday that a man who committed a series of residential and business burglaries in Colorado Springs and El Paso County has been sentenced for over 140 counts.

EPSO says that beginning in May of 2022, a series of residential and business burglaries were reported in unincorporated El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs. Items stolen during these burglaries included identification documents, heirloom quality goods, guns, electronics, and home items.

According to EPSO, the Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) started simultaneous investigations, and through Ring Doorbell footage and surveillance footage from the victim's and neighbor’s homes, and with the continued investigation through various online resources, they identified a suspect, 50-year-old Brandon Kerby.

EPSO says that in September 2022, Kerby was arrested on a litany of charges including Burglary, Theft, Criminal Trespass, Motor Vehicle Theft, Identity Theft, Money Laundering, and additional narcotics-related crimes.

Both CSPD and EPSO continued the investigation as charges continued to mount and numerous search warrants were served by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and CSPD resulting in the recovery of stolen items and many items of high sentimental value, allowing them to be eventually returned to their rightful owners.

According to EPSO, in December 2022, Kerby posted the bail set by the courts on his original case and resumed his criminal behavior. Between December 2022 and March 2023, Kerby burglarized businesses and stole items including at least one motor vehicle. Kerby was arrested again, culminating in over 140 criminal counts with dozens of victims.

EPSO says that he is responsible for more than $400,000 in thefts as well as several thousand dollars in property damage.

Kerby was found guilty or pled guilty to over 140 different charges and on March 4, 2024, was sentenced to 34 years in the Department of Corrections. At the time of his sentencing, the District Attorney’s Office reported Kerby was responsible for 15% of all burglaries reported in the largest, most populous, and busiest judicial district in the state of Colorado.

“As I have promised before, criminals will be held accountable, and we will do our best for the victims of crime and the citizens of this great county,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “The partnerships and collaboration we have within the community and throughout law enforcement in the Pikes Peak Region are invaluable.”