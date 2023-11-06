Former Colorado Bureau of Investigation scientist under investigation

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A former Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forensic scientist is the subject of an internal affairs and criminal investigation after anomalies were discovered in her work as part of DNA testing in the lab, the CBI said Monday.

The anomalies were discovered while reviewing a sampling of cases as part of an internal process, according to the CBI.

Yvonne “Missy” Woods, is a 29-year veteran of the CBI’s forensic services section but is no longer an employee of the agency.

The CBI said it is currently conducting an internal affairs investigation in conjunction with experts from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The CBI also said it is working to identify an outside state investigative agency to conduct a criminal investigation.

“These are extremely serious allegations, and I want to assure the public and our public safety partners that the CBI is committed to conducting a complete review of this matter to ensure the integrity of this critical function remains intact,” said Department of Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilkey.