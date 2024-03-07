Colorado Springs Military women recognized for their daily contributions and dedication

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two Colorado Springs women have been named the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouses of the Year. It's a testament to their dedication to our military community.

The military spouse award has been around for more than a decade, but Thursday was the first day two women from our city were named military spouse of the year.

Kimberly Gold's husband serves in the Army, and Courtney Barber's husband is in the Space Force. The two were among 400 nominees nationwide.

"I think in Colorado Springs, where the military represents a little over 40% of the economy and we have five military bases and we're very proud to host base camp to honor the contributions of the military veteran connected community because that's part of who we are. A very big part of the fabric of who we are," said Kimberly Gold.

"I think the military does a lot for our nation. I believe in what we do. I believe in the mission that we serve. But more so, I believe in that what we call the silent members, which are the spouses and children that support those members in doing that mission," added Courtney Barber.

Both said that they are humbled to get this award and believe each military spouse deserves recognition for the work that they do 24/7.