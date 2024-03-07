Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Military women recognized for their daily contributions and dedication

By
New
today at 4:53 PM
Published 6:27 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two Colorado Springs women have been named the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouses of the Year. It's a testament to their dedication to our military community. 

The military spouse award has been around for more than a decade, but Thursday was the first day two women from our city were named military spouse of the year.

Kimberly Gold's husband serves in the Army, and Courtney Barber's husband is in the Space Force. The two were among 400 nominees nationwide.

"I think in Colorado Springs, where the military represents a little over 40% of the economy and we have five military bases and we're very proud to host base camp to honor the contributions of the military veteran connected community because that's part of who we are. A very big part of the fabric of who we are," said Kimberly Gold.

"I think the military does a lot for our nation. I believe in what we do. I believe in the mission that we serve. But more so, I believe in that what we call the silent members, which are the spouses and children that support those members in doing that mission," added Courtney Barber.

Both said that they are humbled to get this award and believe each military spouse deserves recognition for the work that they do 24/7. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content