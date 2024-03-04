Skip to Content
St. Baldrick’s Foundation hosts annual head-shaving events to raise money for childhood cancer research

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The arrival of spring means the return of one of the Pikes Peak Region's favorite fundraisers.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is hosting its annual series of head-shaving events

Each year, students, teachers, and anyone else who wants to get involved shears off their locks in exchange for sponsorship dollars, and it all goes to benefit childhood cancer research.

The St. Baldrick's tradition has been going strong for 12 years now in the Pikes Peak Region. They have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for crucial cancer research.

If you would like to contribute, visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/

