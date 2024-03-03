Pueblo Police investigating overnight shooting as a homicide after one man found dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating an overnight shooting as a homicide, the City of Pueblo's 9th in 2024.

PPD officers responded to the 900 block of West 11th Street at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Once on scene, officers found a man shot and he was declared dead.

PPD says they interviewed several people during this investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.

The victim in this incident will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications are made to his family. The Coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.