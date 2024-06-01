Skip to Content
Colorado Springs man arrested after jumping from second floor of parking garage

Colorado Springs Police
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police
By
today at 5:05 AM
Published 4:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man has been arrested after jumping from the second floor of a Downtown Colorado Springs parking garage while being chased by police.

27-year-old John Miner was arrested after police say they were called to the area of Kiowa St. and N. Tejon for reports of an assault around 2:45 Saturday morning. When they got there, police say Miner immediately began running from them and towards the city bus terminal. Miner ran to the second floor of the garage and, in an attempt to get away, jumped from the second floor of the garage, according to investigators.

Officers were able to apprehend him right away after the utilization of a less lethal tool. Miner was treated for minor injuries and arrested for his alleged role in the disturbance.

Julia Donovan

