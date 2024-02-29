‘Quiet’ Colorado Springs neighborhood shocked after being struck by stray bullets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Families in eastern Colorado Springs are on edge after stray bullets pierced through their homes.

Three homeowners just off Constitution Avenue in the Cimarron Hills area say that they were hit by bullets from a call for shots fired, that erupted across the street from them.

Ashli Cases is one of the homeowners who said they heard "fireworks" outside, just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

She said once she was alerted by neighbors that it was actually gunfire and that her house had been hit, she immediately thought about her 2-year-old son.

"Of course, my first thought was because my son's room is on this side of the house. I ran upstairs to go make sure he was okay."

He was uninjured, as his room was a floor above where that bullet struck. However, it has left Cases very anxious ever since.

Meanwhile, a neighbor not impacted by the gunfire, shared what the scene was like Wednesday night.

"I heard real quick succession of shots, at least 7 to 12. They had this whole apartment and building surrounded with flashlights, trying to find something," explained Mike Papes.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies say they did respond to a call for shots fired just before 11 p.m. at Cherokee Park Place, right across Constitution Avenue from Cases' home, and two other homes that were hit by bullets.

"This area is very quiet. It's very peaceful. Everybody is usually walking around with their kids, and their dogs. So it's very unheard of." said Cases.

"It very easily could have hit our home just the matter of angle. So it's scary," explained Papes.

The El Paso County sheriffs say they are still investigating those shots fired, but did clarify that they don't have any evidence to suggest those shots were connected in any way to the deadly shooting yesterday evening at High Meadow Park, which is just 3 miles up the road.