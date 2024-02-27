‘Quarters for Conservation’ initiative raises over $5 million at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says they have raised more than $5 million for wildlife conservation efforts; doing so one quarter at a time.

The zoo celebrated their Quarters for Conservation milestone Tuesday, which they say helps save animals from extinction.

Every guest who visits the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo receives 3 "quarter tokens" that represent 25 cents each.

Visitors put them into slots which correspond to specific conservation efforts. Over the past 15 years, they say the quarters have added up to over $5 million.

In 2008, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo launched ‘Q4C’ known as Quarters for Conservation.

The program lets visitors play a part in wildlife conservation, helping to bring animals back from the threat of extinction.

It is something the president and CEO of the zoo and Colorado Springs mayor say helps to improve and provide quality of life.

“This money doesn't go to help feed our animals here at the zoo. It goes to the wild where we can help the friends of our animals who are living there," Cheyenne Mountain Zoo President & CEO, Bob Chastain, said.

Colorado Springs Mayor, Yemi Mobolade, added that, "This initiative enables us in a fun filled way to contribute to conservation efforts and it serves as a great reminder that we are connected and together we can make an immediate, meaningful impact here in our local community and throughout the world.”

The zoo says their efforts help protect, relocate and grow populations.

For example — black-footed ferrets and Wyoming toads were declared extinct in 1980s.

However, an on-site breeding program that is funded by Q4C saved them from being wiped out.

Current conservation species include giraffes, panama frogs, orangutans, black-footed ferrets, African elephants and rhinos, Wyoming toads and Amur tigers.

The zoo says about 20 million of the quarters have gone down the slots, which provide visitors the opportunity to directly help our wildlife.