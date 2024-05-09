The Southeast is bracing for a severe weather threat today as officials assess damage from deadly storms in Tennessee

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — As officials in the central and southern US assess the damage from reported tornadoes and powerful storms that killed at least three people Wednesday, residents from East Texas to South Carolina are bracing for a severe weather threat Thursday that could bring large hail, damaging winds and flooding.

More than 9 million people in northern and central Georgia, southeastern Tennessee and western North Carolina are under a tornado watch until 1:00 p.m., the Storm Prediction Center said. Cities in the watch include Atlanta and Macon in Georgia, and Chattanooga in Tennessee.

Tennessee was especially hard hit Wednesday, with at least four tornado reports for the Volunteer State, and flash flooding prompting water rescues and blocked roads north of Nashville.

Tornado warnings were issued Wednesday in several southern states, including in northern Alabama, where a “large and destructive tornado” was in the area of Henagar, a city of a couple thousand people roughly 55 miles east of Huntsville, the National Weather Service said. That marked the fourth tornado emergency this week, with others issued in Oklahoma, Michigan and Tennessee.

A tornado warning also was issued earlier Wednesday night near Huntsville, Alabama.

Two of the tornado reports in Tennessee Wednesday came from Maury County, located about 50 miles southwest of Nashville, where a tornado emergency had been in effect. There was a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” near the city of Spring Hill around 5:50 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

“We are urging for everyone to stay off of the roads. If you can stay at home, stay home,” the Maury County Office Of Emergency Management posted on Facebook.

Across the impacted region, there have been 13 tornadoes reported, wind gusts as high as 70 mph and hail up to the size of grapefruits.

Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding were likely from parts of the Ozarks to the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night before the severe weather threat shifts south on Thursday toward the Southern Plains and Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

“Several supercells are ongoing across parts of the Mid-South region (south-central Kentucky and Middle Tennessee),” the weather service said on X Wednesday night. “Storms will continue over the next couple of hours, with large hail and damaging winds expected, along with a few tornadoes.”

Here’s the latest on ongoing storms and destruction in the central and southern US:

Storms turn deadly: One person was killed in Claiborne County, Tennessee, when a tree fell on their car amid intense storms, the county’s emergency management office reported Wednesday morning. Another person died after a tornado touched down in Maury County Wednesday evening. In North Carolina, one person was killed in Gaston County near Charlotte when a tree fell on their vehicle, officials said.

Several injuries reported: The Maury Regional Medical Center in Maury County received at least four people who were injured during the reported tornado, hospital spokesperson Rita Thompson confirmed to CNN. Three of those patients have non-life-threatening injuries and one is in serious condition, Thompson said.

Significant damage after tornado emergency: Widespread damage occurred and trees were downed Wednesday evening in Maury County after the National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency there due to a confirmed large tornado. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it is sending crews and equipment to clear a road with damage and debris when it is safe to do so. Cars and signs in the area were damaged and one lane was impassable. There was also damage to buildings in the area, Commissioner Eric Previti told CNN, but he was not aware of the magnitude.

Fallen trees damage cars and homes in North Carolina: About 1,200 weather-related calls for service were made in Gaston County Wednesday, Emergency Management and Fire Services Deputy Chief Lance Foulk said during a news conference Wednesday evening, including multiple calls for fallen trees on vehicles, homes and power lines. Schools in the county are closed Thursday, officials said.

Flash flood emergency issued: A flash flood emergency was issued Wednesday evening for Robertson and Sumner counties in middle Tennessee north of Nashville and along the Kentucky border, according to the National Weather Service. Radar estimates show 4 to 7 inches of rain have fallen across the counties Wednesday, and more heavy rainfall will move across the region over the next several hours. Robertson County has experienced flooding leading to “a few water rescues” and “numerous roadways are blocked,” the county’s emergency management agency told CNN. “This is an extremely dangerous situation! Please stay off the roadways and seek higher ground!” the agency wrote on Facebook. Emergency crews have also responded to water rescue calls and begun evacuating flooded homes in Sumner County, the county’s emergency management director Ken Weidner said. Sumner County Schools will be closed Thursday due to the flooding.

In Eldorado, Illinois, a small town in the southern part of the state, a hospital stopped accepting new patients after significant flood damage from storms Wednesday. “Patients who are currently in the hospital are being transferred to other local facilities,” a statement from Ferrell Hospital said.

Thousands of power outages: Amid the severe storms, several states have experienced power outages. More than 85,000 people in North Carolina have their power out. In Tennessee, more than 40,000 were without power as of Wednesday evening, according to PowerOutage.us.

Severe storm threat continues Thursday

Numerous severe thunderstorms are expected from Texas across the Southeast on Thursday, according to the prediction center. The severe weather threat will start out in Texas during the afternoon and evening, when large hail and high wind gusts will be a possibility in parts of the state. It will continue overnight across the Southeast, when severe winds will be the main threat. However, there’s a chance scattered storms may affect the entire area during the afternoon and evening.

The prediction center has issued a level 3 of 5 enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms on Thursday from East Texas to central and southern Georgia and far southern South Carolina.

Very large hail is probable across parts of central Texas into the Ark-La-Tex tri-state region Thursday afternoon and evening. Severe hail and damaging wind will also be possible in a broader region from east Texas into the lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast, according to the center.

“Areas of flash flooding are also possible along this corridor stretching between eastern Texas and central Georgia,” the National Weather Service said. “As the associated cold front continues to push south and east on Friday, the scattered thunderstorms threat is expected to linger, but remain confined to the Southeast.”

April to June is the most active time for tornadoes in the US, and May is typically the busiest month. This year has been no exception. At least one tornado has been reported in the US every day since April 25 – a streak of 14 days and counting. As of Thursday morning, 323 tornado reports – two of which were confirmed EF4s – had been submitted in that time span, according to the prediction center.

