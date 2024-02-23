What penalties will the motorcyclist who drove to Denver in 20 minutes face since he’s out of jail?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Texas man accused of driving over 160 miles per hour from Colorado Springs to Denver is now out of jail less than 24 hours after being booked.

Rendon Dietzmann posted his $1,000 bond at 1 a.m. on Thursday morning after he was arrested in Texas earlier this month and extradited back to El Paso County for his alleged dangerous drive in the Fall of 2023.

Dietzmann's Instagram profile with over 170 thousand followers, "Gixxer Brah", shows posts on his story Thursday morning of friends sharing videos in celebration that Dietzmann is now out of jail, showing a person doing wheelies on a motorbike.

Legal experts say that in the meantime, while he faces several charges, including misdemeanors and traffic violations, he is free to ride around as he pleases.

"Because you're presumed innocent. And so until his license is suspended by a conviction, he can continue to drive," explains Criminal Defense Lawyer Jeremy Loew, based in Colorado Springs.

Three of Dietzmann's charges: engaged in speed contest, reckless driving, and speeding forty or more over the speed limit, could inflict 32 points on the motorcyclist's license if he is found guilty.

Loew says if that were the case, the Department of Motor Vehicles would be notified, and they would suspend Dietzmann's license for a year, as is the penalty for receiving 12 points on your license within a 12 month span.

"Almost all of the states [in the United States] have an interstate compact, and they say if your license is suspended in one state, then that suspension carries itself over to the state of your residency," explains Loew.

Loew also explained that the 32-year-old could very well not face any jail time, which is typical with traffic violations. However, Loew says that Dietzmann could face at least one or more years if his Menacing or Reckless Endangerment charges were to stand in court.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office stated that they do not have a date yet set for Dietzmann in El Paso County Court.