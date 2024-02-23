‘Helping Brennen Hike,’ family hoping for special nature cart for 4-year-old with cerebral palsy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping to give their four-year-old the ability to hike by getting a specialized wheelchair cart.

Brennen Kendrick lives with cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease, and multiple other medical conditions. His mom says this nature wheelchair cart could allow him to be a kid.

"The goal is really just to get him outdoors and feel included because everybody deserves that. Every kid deserves that," said Amber Kendrick. "He loved when we were hiking, he loves to swim, he loves everything outdoors, and I just want to be able to do more of those things with him again."

Brennen's medical challenges started in infancy. Amber says Brennen was born at 25 weeks, weighing just one pound and seven ounces.

After spending around 89 weeks in the NICU, Amber says Brennen was able to come home. However, as Brennen grew, Amber discovered he seemed to be experiencing some delays with movements.

Amber contacted her doctor and Brennen was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Today, Brennen gets his food through a feeding tube over the course of 16 hours each day due to his medical challenges. He's still an active, joyful 4-year-old, but he has a body that makes moving tough.

Amber says last summer, she and Brennen had to stay behind when their family went on adventures and hikes. Brennen has grown out of a hiking backpack they used to use.

Now, the family has set their sights on a specialized chair that would allow Brennen to join in the fun.

Amber is working to raise money for a Huckleberry Cascade Cart, which would attach to her body with a harness so she could pull Brennen across tough terrain like hiking trails.

"I feel like it's just showing more growth the more he can be included," said Amber. "He gets more excited."

If you'd like to help Brennen and Amber get their nature cart, you can donate here at this verified fundraiser.