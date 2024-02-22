24 foot puppet being constructed in honor of late local artist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -A giant 24 foot puppet is making its way to southern Colorado.

Sofia Hernandez Crade is brining to life one of her favorite artists, Charles Rocky.

"He passed away a few years ago and his home and studio has since become a museum. I grew up going in and looking into his studio and just absolutely loved him," said Hernandez Crade.

She said he was a big role model for her and wanted to honor his legacy.

"So he was... kind of inspiration of what it could look like to be an artist in a small town," said Hernandez Crade.

Hernandez Crade said the puppet has taken her a little over a month to construct and is excited for everybody to see it.

The massive puppet will come to life head out to the Manitou Springs carnival March 2.

The local artist is hoping she inspires more people in the state.

"My hope is that it just makes people kind of feel the unlimitedness of their potential and that, you know, no project is too big or too crazy to take on," said Hernandez Crade.

If you want to donate to help Hernandez Crade pay for her puppet, click here.