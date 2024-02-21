Victim identified in fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on North Cascade Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office conduced an autopsy on the pedestrian killed in the crash and have identified her as 78-year-old Josephine Cameron.

On February 1, 2024, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians in the 3000 block of North Cascade Avenue.

According to Colorado Springs Police, both pedestrians refused medical transport on the scene of the crash. One of the pedestrians began suffering headaches and was transported to a local hospital by a personal vehicle. At that time, it was determined that the pedestrian had serious life-threatening injuries.

On February 6, 2024, Cameron succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The other pedestrian's injuries continued to be minor.

This is an active investigation and charges are currently pending against the driver of the involved vehicle.

According to Colorado Springs Police, this was the 8th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year, there were 4 traffic fatalities. In the past 365 days, there have been 54 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.