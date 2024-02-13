Pikes Peak United Way and Steel Elementary team up to raise money to buy books for kids in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Students at Steele Elementary are raising money so other kids in El Paso County have books to read.

Pikes Peak United Way and Steele Elementary are teaming up to raise more than $1,000 for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which provides books to kids in need.

Kids are now selling watercolor paintings and videos to help raise money that will go to buying books.

Students provided a check for the organization Tuesday during a big celebration.