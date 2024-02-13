Council considers Colorado Springs non-sanctuary city amid protests, opposition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday morning, protestors gathered outside City Hall with signs in hand saying, “Build bridges, not walls.” This was in opposition to a resolution declaring Colorado Springs a non-sanctuary city.

The resolution said Colorado Springs “is not, and will not, become a sanctuary city” and it won’t “spend taxpayer dollars on services related to this crisis.” This resolution proposed by City Councilman Dave Donelson follows both El Paso County and Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade stating the county and the city will not be a sanctuary for migrants.

Jerima King, a 35-year resident of Colorado Springs and an immigrant from Panama, was one of the protesters outside City Hall on Tuesday morning. She said the resolution means nothing.

“It doesn't have any teeth,” King said. “They're not going to accomplish anything.”

During the city council meeting Tuesday, the city attorney said this resolution isn’t a policy but rather a political statement. Donelson said it shows the city’s stance on the issue.

“What we're trying to do is prevent Denver specifically or other cities from looking at us as a willing partner,” Donelson said. “We're not.”

Although the resolution can’t keep migrants from coming to Colorado Springs, Donelson believes it will limit the number.

“It makes it less likely, believe it or not,” Donelson said of migrants coming to Colorado Springs. “When organizations are looking, ‘We're overflowing. Where can we take these people?’ Colorado Springs will not seem like a very welcoming place for that.”

Colorado Springs's Chief of Staff said the city isn’t facing a migrant crisis like Denver is. In the last month, at least a couple dozen migrants were helped by the Salvation Army after coming to Colorado Springs from Denver. However, the city said it isn’t aware of the total number of migrants here in town.

“How many are actually here? It can become very, very difficult to deal with if we are seen as a place that's willing to use government resources to support this,” Donelson said.

The resolution said the city won’t spend taxpayer dollars on the migrant situation. King was concerned about what this meant for non-profits that help migrants in Colorado Springs.

“Our faith tells us to help and welcome the stranger, feed the hungry, and provide shelter,” King said. “So for the city to be telling us not to help was just beyond what we could stand.”

Donelson told KRDO13 Investigates he personally would consider cutting funding to organizations that “encourage illegal immigrants to come to Colorado Springs.” However, he said he doesn’t oppose organizations helping migrants that show up in the city.

The resolution said, “The safety and quality of life in Colorado Springs is beloved by our law-abiding citizens.” Donelson said an influx of migrants would affect safety and quality of life because the city doesn’t have the resources. He said if the city sees a significant influx of migrants, hospitals, schools, and public amenities would be overwhelmed.

“You have to be realistic no matter if you want to help everyone,” Donelson said. “You have to look at your resources and say, ‘Well, this is all we can do.’”