Woman arrested in connection to Custer County triple-homicide bonded out of El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Custer County woman is facing charges for her alleged role in the aftermath of a deadly shooting that left three people dead and one badly injured on November 20, 2023.

Nancy Medina-Kochis is now charged with being an accessory to the crimes allegedly committed by Hanme Clark in a Westcliffe neighborhood on the night of November 20. Those charges consist of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, assault, and criminal attempt.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office says that over the weekend Medina-Kochis posted a $100,000 cash-only bond and was released from the El Paso County Jail where she was being held.

Investigators say that Medinas-Kochis helped drive both her and Clark in a white pickup truck to escape authorities the night of the shooting. She was spotted the following day on surveillance cameras in the parking lot of a Walmart in Salida.

The two then fled over the state border into New Mexico but were soon tracked down by New Mexico State Police in the area of Laguna. Law enforcement said they had to use road spikes to force the two to pull over before they surrendered peacefully. The manhunt lasted about 25 hours.