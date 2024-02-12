El Paso County Public Health offers free Narcan for community members

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is available to the public at El Paso County Public Health locations while supplies last, according to El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH).

EPCPH says that Narcan is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. It can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose. But Narcan does not affect someone who does not have opioids in their system, and it is not a treatment for opioid use disorder.

Community members may pick up Narcan at any El Paso County Public Health location during normal business hours.

For more information and resources to learn how to administer Narcan, click here.