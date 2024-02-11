Assault suspect shot before crashing into downtown Colorado Springs businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now under arrest after a domestic altercation dramatically escalated, leading to a serious downtown car crash.

Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) arrested 24-year-old Fidencio Meza-Pelayo following the Sunday incident.

According to CSPD, the overnight series of events began with a domestic disturbance on the 1900 block of S. Prospect Street.

Police say a female victim ran away from the suspect and tried to get help from a neighbor. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly entered and exited his house before getting into a vehicle and backing into a neighbor's parked car.

After hitting the car, police say Meza-Pelayo tried to break in to the house across the street he believed his girlfriend was in.

The homeowner of that house fired one shot, and police say the bullet hit Meza-Pelayo.

Following the shooting, police say the suspect sped off and made his way to downtown Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the suspect hit a parked car and crashed into multiple businesses on N. Tejon Street. A KRDO13 crew observed significant damage to the Skirted Heiffer restaurant and AT&T store.

Colorado Springs Police arrested Meza-Pelayo and he's now facing kidnapping, assault, burglary, and traffic charges.

Police say he is injured in the hospital, but he is expected to survive.