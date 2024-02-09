Colorado Springs mother of three named Colorado Mother of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- There's a new Colorado Mother of the Year, and she's from right here in Colorado Springs.

The national organization American Mothers named Megan Grigg our state's Mother of the Year Friday.

During the day, Megan spends her time as a physician assistant for Colorado Springs Utilities.

She is always on duty with three kids, making lunches, changing diapers, and driving to soccer practice.

Despite her busy schedule she still finds time to help others by volunteering to help those in need.

"I am very thankful for the nomination, but I feel, you know, I try to give back to the community as much as I can. I have a caring and loving environment at home, and then I bring that to my work as well," says Grigg.

Megan is now in the running for National Mother of The Year, which will be announced in April.

Click here to find out more.



