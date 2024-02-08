Skip to Content
El Paso County District Attorney speaks after hearing for Return to Nature funeral home owner

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:31 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One of the Return to Nature Funeral Home owners in Penrose will appear in court today, February 8, 2024. The preliminary hearing for Jon Hallford was at 1:30 at the El Paso County courthouse. 

Jon was bailed out of the El Paso County jail last week following a decision to lower his bond. The presiding judge is expected to release the arrest affidavits for both Jon and Carrie Hallford. That will include photos from inside the funeral home where the decomposing remains of nearly 200 people were found.

Jon faces more than 250 felony charges including abusing a corpse, money laundering, forgery, and theft. His wife, Carrie Hallford, is set to appear in court in March. 

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office is expected to speak at 4 regarding the case. That can be watched above.

Emily Arseneau

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13

