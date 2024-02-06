U.S. Air Force Cadet named “Most Competitive Collegiate Skydiver”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you saw blue dots falling from the sky Tuesday, it wasn't rain. Rather, Air Force Academy Cadets performing a sky diving training.

Members from the Wings of Blue parachute team took to the skies at 11 thousand feet.

The Wings of Blue jumpers gather multiple times a week to practice what it takes to jump out of planes successfully.

One of the U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets, 1st Class Brock Holmgreen practiced so well, he won the title of “Most Competitive Collegiate Skydiver” at the 2023 National Collegiate Skydiving Championships.

Cadet Holmgreen is a member of the Air Force Academy's "Wings of Blue" parachute team.

He took to the skies with 96 other skydivers this past December atop southern California to showcase his skills.

"It was an amazing opportunity, super unique, something that I never would have thought I would have experienced when I came to the academy," Cadet Holmgreen said.

This team of guys have been training together for the past 3 years.

"There's always a little bit of nerves, but at the end of the day, you come down, you land and you look at your friends and you realize that this is an amazing chance to what we do," Cadet Holmgreen said.

After a jaw-dropping performance, he and one of his teammates tied and set a joint California collegiate record, with 4 dead-center landings in the individual sport accuracy event.

The team also set 6 California records for longest and highest 2-way vertical formation skydiving.

In addition to winning the title and setting records, Cadet Holmgreen received a scholarship.

However, he immediately donated it to the Western Michigan University competition team.

He says he did this because he was inspired when talking them about their experiences and the way they preformed.