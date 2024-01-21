Pueblo County Sheriff’s office searching for suspect involved in menacing at a business

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's office (PCSO) is asking for the public to be on the look out for a menacing suspect at a local Fish Game business in Blende on Sunday morning.

PCSO says sheriff’s deputies responded to the Fish Game, 23198 E. U.S. Highway 50, just after 12 a.m. on a report of a possible domestic violence involving a man and woman who had been inside the location.

Deputies responding to the call saw the suspect vehicle going westbound on U.S. Highway 50 and

attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection with San Mateo Road. The driver, later

identified as Jesami Armstrong, 29, refused to stop.

Jesami Armstrong

The vehicle continued to elude deputies eventually going westbound on 4th Street, where near the intersection of 4th and Fountain streets, Armstrong and the man both jumped out of the slow-moving car and ran from the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop after hitting a pole.

After taking Armstrong into custody, PCSO says the man who fled the car has not been located. The man was last seen running into the back yard of a residence in the 700 block of Fountain Street.

Via Pueblo County Sheriff's office

Armstrong was arrested on three outstanding warrants and new charges of reckless driving, eluding

and resisting arrest. She has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Anyone who knows who the man is or know anything about this incident, call the Pueblo County

Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and reference #1532 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers

at (719) 542-7867.