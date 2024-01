EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) responded to a welfare check at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2024, in the 1800 block of Eurich Rd.

EPSO says that responding deputies found two adults dead, one male and one female.

EPSO is investigating the situation. This is a developing story.