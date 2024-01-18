The family of decapitated and dismembered Pueblo murder victim remembers their loved one

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo police found a decapitated and partially dismembered body in Fountain Creek on Jan. 10, 2024.

Since then, the family of the victim, identified as Renee Marie Portillos, has been trying to recover, finding the funding for the funeral and cremation of their beloved sister after a horrifying act of violence.

"She was always caring for other people. She was a hard worker. She loved her kids and her grandkids," Cathy Peralta said.

Peralta is Portillo's sister and says officers with the Pueblo Police Department contacted her a week ago to inform her of the events. Now, her family is reuniting over the horrible tragedy. Peralta says Portillos has three kids and numerous grandchildren.

"I was disgusted. I couldn't even -- I had trouble sleeping. I couldn't think of my world got ripped ... My heart got ripped out, my chest," Peralta said.

Portillos' body was found on Jan. 10, near Fountain Creek, South of Cesar Chavez Blvd. According to Pueblo Police, her body was found decapitated and missing other parts of the body, as well.

"I keep picturing her head, like her being, like, cut up. I keep picturing it over and over my head, and it's so sickening. It's bringing back trauma for me," Peralta said.

Peralta says that her family is still making funeral arrangements, but is waiting to see if the other parts of her body will be found before they send it to cremation.

Solomon Martinez, a security guard, was arrested in connection with this crime the same day her body was found.

According to court documents, Martinez was arrested with a severed hand in a plastic bag in his pocket. Fingerprints from that hand identified Portillo.

Documents also say that when Martinez was arrested, he claimed that a man had borrowed his car during the early hours of the morning and that man had probably killed Portillos before returning the car.

Court documents also say that Martinez was being deceitful and was having difficulty remembering his location. He now faces charges of Murder in the First degree.

Martinez will appear in court on Jan. 23 for a motions hearing.