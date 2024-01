PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim of a Pueblo homicide where police arrested the suspect with a human hand in his pocket.

The coroner says that the victim is 47-year-old Renee Marie Portillos of Pueblo. She was discovered deceased in Fountain Creek on Jan. 9, 2024, near Montebello and Mohawk Roads.

The Pueblo Police Department is still investigating.