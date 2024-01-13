Parts from explosive device found in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say they found parts from an explosive device during a suspicious circumstance call for service.

Late Friday evening, CSPD says they received multiple calls from people in the area of Costilla St. and El Paso St. These callers reported hearing a loud explosion in the area.

Just before 9 A.M. on Saturday morning, CSPD officers were dispatched to that same area. Upon their arrival, officers located what appears to be parts from an explosive device.

Members from the Colorado Springs Police Department Explosives Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) responded and processed the scene.

CSPD says their investigation into who the parts belong to remains under investigation.