HSPPR offering free vaccines for pups

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - We all love our dogs, but sometimes it can be difficult to get them the veterinary care they need.

To help families out, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is offering an opportunity that is Absolutely Colorado.

For the remainder of the month, the Colorado Springs Veterinary Wellness Clinic is teaming up with Petco Love to offer free DA2-PP vaccines.

This is one of the most important vaccines given to pups and protects them from a wide range of diseases from distemper to parvo.

The free vaccinations are being offered while supplies last.

For more information, visit https://www.hsppr.org/