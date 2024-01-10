Representative Boebert’s ex-husband arrested and charged following two family incidents

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been a dramatic week for the family of U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, starting with domestic abuse allegations lodged against the Congresswoman before the later arrest of her ex-husband Jayson Boebert on six criminal charges.

Tuesday, Jayson Boebert was taken into custody for two separate incidents. He is charged with prohibited use of weapons, assault in the third degree, harassment, obstructing a peace officer, third-degree criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

The first incident occurred at the Miner's Claim Restaurant in Silt, Colorado. Saturday, Jan. 6, Silt Police (SPD) said they responded to the restaurant after dispatch received a 911 call from Jayson Boebert saying he was the victim of domestic abuse.

When officers arrived, SPD said Jayson was heavily intoxicated and disobeyed multiple law enforcement commands to leave the restaurant.

SPD said Jayson told officers Lauren had punched him in the face, but he was allegedly uncooperative with officers and the investigation.

Arrest records show Lauren Boebert told a different version of events. Lauren told police the conversation between her and Jayson "got heated" when "the topic turned to their new partners." Boebert said she touched Jayson on the nose but never punched him.

Police said they failed to find witness testimony or video evidence that Lauren punched Jayson, and they ultimately closed their investigation into Lauren.

Because of Jayson's disorderly conduct at the restaurant, police say Jayson was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass, and obstruction of a peace officer.

Days later, arrest records detail a second incident involving Jayson.

Arrest records show that Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m., a Garfield County Sheriff's deputy responded to a domestic dispute between Jayson and his son.

The records show his son told officers Jayson shoved him, threw his phone, and pushed his thumb into his mouth so hard he believed his tooth would come out.

His son said he called his mom Lauren, and she told him to call the police.

The court documents show his son told officers he feared for his safety, and he said Jayson grabbed a rifle while he was talking on the phone with police dispatch.

In connection to the domestic incident, Jayson was charged with prohibited use of weapons, assault in the third degree, and harassment.

Jayson bailed out of the Garfield County Jail.

KRDO13 reached out to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert for comment. Her team said she would not be commenting on these incidents at this time.