Silt Police investigating altercation at restaurant between Rep. Lauren Boebert and ex-husband

SILT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Silt Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident at a local restaurant Saturday involving Representative Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert.

According to SPD, the incident occurred at the Miner's Claim Restaurant in the mid-evening hours. Police said they are currently interviewing restaurant patrons and working to obtain video of the incident.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert shared a statement with KRDO13:

"This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I'm moving. I didn't punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options." Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

The Miner's Claim Restaurant also provided a statement to KRDO13 concerning the Saturday altercation: