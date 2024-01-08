Silt Police investigating altercation at restaurant between Rep. Lauren Boebert and ex-husband
SILT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Silt Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident at a local restaurant Saturday involving Representative Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert.
According to SPD, the incident occurred at the Miner's Claim Restaurant in the mid-evening hours. Police said they are currently interviewing restaurant patrons and working to obtain video of the incident.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert shared a statement with KRDO13:
"This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I'm moving. I didn't punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options."Congresswoman Lauren Boebert
The Miner's Claim Restaurant also provided a statement to KRDO13 concerning the Saturday altercation:
"Since the beginning, the Miner’s Claim has fully cooperated with law enforcement and intends to continue until this matter is resolved."The Miner's Claim Restaurant Management