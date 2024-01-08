Skip to Content
News

Silt Police investigating altercation at restaurant between Rep. Lauren Boebert and ex-husband

MGN
By
New
Published 3:48 PM

SILT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Silt Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident at a local restaurant Saturday involving Representative Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert.

According to SPD, the incident occurred at the Miner's Claim Restaurant in the mid-evening hours. Police said they are currently interviewing restaurant patrons and working to obtain video of the incident.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert shared a statement with KRDO13:

"This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I'm moving. I didn't punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options."

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

The Miner's Claim Restaurant also provided a statement to KRDO13 concerning the Saturday altercation:

"Since the beginning, the Miner’s Claim has fully cooperated with law enforcement and intends to continue until this matter is resolved."

The Miner's Claim Restaurant Management
Article Topic Follows: News
Congresswoman Boebert
Jayson Boebert
lauren boebert
Representative Boebert
Silt
Silt Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content