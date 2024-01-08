Colorado Springs police arrest two mothers in unrelated child homicide cases from 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two mothers in unrelated investigations after their children died in Nov. 2022.

CSPD says that on Nov. 16, officers responded to the 800 block of E. Costilla St. for an unresponsive 14-month-old child. Despite life-saving measures, the child was dead at the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner the child’s manner of death to be a homicide.

On Jan. 4, 2024 Crimes Against Children Detectives were granted an arrest warrant for the child’s mother, identified by police as Amber Comstock, a 32-year-old resident of Colorado Springs.

CSPD says that Comstock was arrested for Child Abuse – Criminal Negligence Resulting in Death, a Class 3 Felony on Jan 5, 2024, without incident.

On Nov. 30, 2022, CSPD says that the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit was notified of a deceased 4-year-old child. The child had been transported to a local hospital by their mother and her boyfriend after being found unresponsive at their residence.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

CSPD says that on Jan. 5, 2024, Crimes Against Children Detectives were granted an arrest warrant for the child’s mother, identified by police as Raven Rudd, a 25-year-old resident of Colorado Springs. Rudd was arrested for Child Abuse – Recklessly Resulting in Death, a Class 2 Felony.

Rudd was taken into custody without incident on Jan. 5, 2024.

CSPD says that these cases are not related.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to these investigations is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.