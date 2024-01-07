Skip to Content
One dead in overnight double shooting on Pueblo’s north side

Pueblo Police
today at 3:42 PM
Published 3:38 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police (PPD) are investigating an oversight double shooting as a homicide. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at the 700 block of West U.S. Highway 50 on the north side.

PPD say at approximately 12:25 A.M. officers found evidence of shots being fired and were told a vehicle had driven away from the scene. A short time later, someone called 911 and said they were fired at in the same area.

The caller said they drove away and were near the intersection of Jerry Murphy Road and Desert Flower Boulevard. The caller reported two people in the vehicle had been shot.

Officers found both a male and female in that area with gunshot wounds. After being transported to a local hospital, the female died.

PPD is now investigating her death as a homicide. The deceased female will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

