Families in Colorado funeral home investigation say victim’s compensation program is in disarray

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Families whose loved ones were found in the Return to Nature funeral home are still fighting to get promised financial assistance from local and federal agencies.

Multiple families talked to KRDO13 Investigates, explaining that it's been weeks of back-and-forth communication with the FBI and the 11th District Attorney's office, however no progress has been made.

"We are doing this willingly and we're doing it because we care about each other and we care about the other families. but it shouldn't be on us to make sure that this happens," explained Crystina Page, whose son was identified amongst the 190 bodies found in Penrose.

She and other families, like Samantha Naranjo and Eddy Prest are growing frustrated over getting what feels like the go-around from the caseworkers assigned to help them receive victims' compensation for mental health-related services.

"Why is it so hard for us to get mental health resources? Why is it so hard to just call us a victim so that we can get the right help we so desirably need," said Naranjo, who used Return to Nature to cremate her mother.

Page says the lone case worker from the 11th District Attorney's office, Victim Administrator Keith Larsen, told her she could no longer call over the phone on December 19.

She adds that the application process has been far from easy.

"I have gotten one [email] now that says basically, that the FBI told you wrong, please fill it out this way, which conflicts with how it really should be, and [said] don't call me again, all communication with our office must be between through email and mail," said Page about an email from Larsen on December 19.

KRDO13 Investigates was able to confirm that Larsen had previously worked for Harwood Cremation and Funeral services based in Cañon City, which is owned and operated by Lloyd Harwood.

Harwood stated in a phone call with KRDO13 Investigates that he remembered Larsen being employed from the years 2016 to 2019 as a pre-need counselor, and also served as a director of sorts. Harwood also confirmed that Larsen would have likely worked there during a brief period where Jon and Carie Hallford had arranged a deal to purchase the Harwood funeral home and rebrand it to become a Return to Nature office, before the deal fell through.

Jon and Carie currently remain in El Paso County jail, facing over 200 charges for their alleged role in the improper storage of nearly 200 bodies in their Penrose funeral home facility.

Click here to read the latest about Jon Hallford's most recent court hearing.

Harwood explained that the deal did not follow through, they stopped interacting with the Hallfords, and added that to his knowledge Larsen did not have any dealings or association with Jon and Carie either.

Harwood also explained to KRDO13 Investigates that he had entertained opening a Denver location for his funeral business, but that they did not see the idea through. That website still lists Larsen as a Director of Marketing and Sales, however Harwood said that they just never took Larsen off the site, and that website is now used for an arrangement office in Castle Rock.

Family members like Page, Naranjo and Prest still find that Larsen's previous employment as a funeral director, and current role with the 11th Judicial District Attorney's office is concerning. They're also confused by the idea that he is left to handle such a large workload, for a case as large as this one, by himself.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's office tells KRDO13 Investigates that the victim assistance program is something the 11th District Attorney's office agreed to take on at the start of the investigation, prior to any criminal action taken by the 4th.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to both Larsen and the 11th Judicial District Attorney's office for comment by phone and email but are still waiting to hear back.