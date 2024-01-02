Colorado Springs police arrest man for arson after structure fire in late December

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man suspected of arson.

CSPD says that on Dec. 29, 2023, officers responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Naegele Road to assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSPD and CSFD investigated the fire and found that a suspect had unlawfully started a fire behind the building.

Officers then obtained an arrest warrant for James Bozarth, a 55-year-old male, for the charge of fourth-degree arson, a class two felony.

Gold Hill officers with CSPD began diligently searching for Bozarth and on Jan. 2, 2024, he was taken into custody without incident in the 1400 block of West Colorado Avenue.

Anyone with any additional information is requested to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.