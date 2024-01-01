Pueblo Police investigating after finding a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police (PPD) are investigating the death of a man found shot Monday afternoon on the 2100 block of Berwind Avenue at Northern Avenue.

PPD said officers responded just before 1:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting, finding an adult man dead on the sidewalk.

Police said detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Investigations arrived at the scene to investigate, and officers detained one person for questioning.

Pueblo Police said they have not identified a suspect in the apparent shooting, and the identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385.