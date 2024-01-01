Skip to Content
Colorado Springs man in custody following hours-long shelter-in-place order south of downtown

MGN
By
Published 2:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) arrested Eric Decker, after police say he barricaded himself in a residence on the 200 block of Writers Way.

CSPD said officers received a call at 5:30 a.m. from a woman reporting "a male friend was not allowing her to leave the residence."

When officers arrived, CSPD said they were able to safely evacuate the woman, but the man barricaded himself inside.

Officers said they identified the man as Eric Decker and discovered he had an active felony warrant.

CSPD put a shelter-in-place order into effect as the department's Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to the situation.

CSPD said Decker surrendered without incident after negotiations with the unit.

Police lifted the shelter-in-place order Monday at 11:10 a.m.

CSPD
Eric Decker

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

