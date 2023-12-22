Colorado Springs police arrest suspect in hit-and-run after employee is run over by theft suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred after a smoke shop employee confronted a theft suspect and was run over by the suspect's car.

The employee was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CSPD says that 29-year-old Scotty Ranzel Johnson was arrested for Attempted Murder in the First Degree, a class two felony, and Robbery, a class four felony.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Devin Davidson of Colorado Springs. CSPD says that he is not expected to survive his injuries.