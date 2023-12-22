Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs police arrest suspect in hit-and-run after employee is run over by theft suspect

The victim identified by police as Devin Davidson
GoFundMe
The victim identified by police as Devin Davidson
By
today at 4:16 PM
Published 4:15 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred after a smoke shop employee confronted a theft suspect and was run over by the suspect's car.

The employee was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CSPD says that  29-year-old Scotty Ranzel Johnson was arrested for Attempted Murder in the First Degree, a class two felony, and Robbery, a class four felony.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Devin Davidson of Colorado Springs. CSPD says that he is not expected to survive his injuries. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content