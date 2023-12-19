El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3  juveniles on felony charges after weekend shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested three juveniles after deputies and officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) attempted to contact a suspected vehicle from violent crimes committed on Dec. 16.

When law enforcement attempted to contact the suspected vehicle, EPSO says that it fled.

According to EPSO, CSPD stopped the suspected vehicle, and a male occupant exited while in possession of a handgun. At that time at least one CSPD officer shot at least one round striking the suspect in possession of the weapon. Officers provided emergency medical aid and the suspect was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other individuals were injured. Additional occupants of the vehicle fled on foot but were taken into custody a short distance away without incident.

EPSO says that all three individuals in the stolen vehicle were under the age of 18.

All three juveniles, which includes the individual in possession of a handgun upon exiting the vehicle, have been arrested on felony charges including three counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Attempted Armed Robbery, Conspiracy, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Assault on a Peace Officer stemming from this contact and the violent crimes reported leading up to this incident.

EPSO says that the suspect injured in this incident is in stable condition. Since all the people involved are juveniles, further information regarding their identity, specifics of the crimes charged, or further medical status will not be released.