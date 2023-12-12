Skip to Content
Victims identified in deadly shooting near Peyton, 4 found dead

today at 3:17 PM
Published 3:16 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Dec. 6 the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) responded to a shooting in the 21000 block of Akawi Way, in unincorporated El Paso County near Peyton.

Four people were found dead inside the home in an apparent murder-suicide.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of the four found dead at the scene.  They are identified as 54-year-old Desiree N. Vandelac, 57-year-old Robert V. Vandelac, and 30-year-old Debray A. Scott.  The Sheriff's Office is investigating these deaths as victims of homicide. 22-year-old Peyton S. Vandelac was also found dead inside the residence.

EPSO says that the exact manner and causes of death will not be available until the Coroner has the full autopsy results.

EPSO is not releasing the identity of the person who was injured when deputies arrived on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Emily Arseneau

