“It’s very sad, it’s disturbing,” neighbor speaks about shooting near his house in Peyton

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) received a call about a shooting on Akawi Way in Peyton around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, Dec.6. Deputies did not get to the scene until after midnight, Dec. 7.

One neighbor spoke with KRDO13 on Thursday night. He said it was heartbreaking to hear about the shooting.

"It's very sad. It's disturbing. But, you know, I'm concerned for the family," said Robert Louden, Peyton resident.

Louden has lived in the small town of Peyton for over a decade. He said to think that four people have died in a shooting near his home is unfathomable.

"I mean, a lot of times on the news, you'll hear about this kind of thing in town, in the [Colorado] Springs or in Denver or other big cities. So I guess we get kind of numb to it hearing it on the on the news quite a bit as a regular thing. But for it to be out here, one of the next door neighbors, yeah it's a little unsettling," said Loudon.

Louden said it's usually quiet out near his house and nobody really bothers anyone.

"The neighbors are really good. It's very quiet. It's an equestrian community. I truly enjoy it out here. It's very peaceful," said Loudon.

But Thursday morning was much different, with deputies swarming the small community.

EPSO found one man injured outside the home and four deceased adults inside.

EPSO said the involvement and relationships of the deceased are yet to be determined and will not be released until positive identification and notification of next-of-kin.

Further information regarding the deceased will come from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.