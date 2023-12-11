Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating a head-on collision that occurred on Dec. 10 and resulted in one person dying.

The PCSO says that deputies responded near the intersection of W. Locoweed Drive and W. Carrizo Springs at about 4 p.m. on a report of a head-on collision involving two trucks.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a 2017 Ford F250, driven by a 35-year-old man, had collided with a 2007 Chevy Silverado truck, driven by a 64-year-old man. Life-saving measures were attempted on the driver of the Silverado, however, he succumbed to his injuries. PCSO says he was the only occupant in that vehicle.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, was flown Flight for Life to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver of the Silverado was going eastbound on W. Carrizo Springs when the driver of the Ford crossed the double yellow lines while attempting to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with the Silverado.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, however, PCSO says that excessive speed, drugs and/or alcohol and unsafe passing are being considered factors.