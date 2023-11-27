Federal lawsuit filed against former officer and Pueblo police chief, body cam released

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -A federal lawsuit has been filed against a former Pueblo police officer and the police chief. The lawsuit accuses the chief of failing to take action against an officer who tased a woman while trying to arrest her last year.

The lawyer representing Cristy Gonzales wants accountability, saying the Pueblo police officer tased her for no apparent reason. He says the officer should have been fired or at least de-certified for a year.

Pueblo police say that the officer involved in this incident retired last month.

According to a federal lawsuit, the body cam footage shows Pueblo officer Bennie Villanueva and another officer approach Gonzales on suspicion of driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma. Gonzales claims as they approached her, she was already out of the truck.

Gonzales says it had just run out of gas and that she was attempting to stop it. On the body cam footage, Officer Villanueva is heard saying “She’s running” into his police radio.

The federal lawsuit alleges that Gonzales was not running and was standing still with her hands up. The federal complaint says that Officer Villanueva discharged his taser into her back even though she was complying with officers.

Gonzales's lawyer says she continues to have trouble using her right hand since the incident.

"Just physically, it's still affecting her ability to write. She has a lot of numbness in her hands, and that's kind of a neurological effect," the lawyer said.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says Gonzales was arrested for auto theft and identity theft theft the same day this happened. Part of the federal lawsuit includes what appears to be a document from Pueblo police where an internal investigation found excessive force was used in the incident.

KRDO13 reached out to the Pueblo police chief directly but he says due to pending litigation he can't comment on this case.