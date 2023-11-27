Colorado Springs Police Department requesting information regarding alleged explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- CSPD received multiple calls last night reporting a loud explosion at the 200 block of Logan Avenue.

According to CSPD, officers discovered a "suspicious object that had been on fire," upon arrival. The CSPD Regional Explosives Unit responded to evaluate the suspicious object and determined it was not a threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous; you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.