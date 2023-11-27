Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police Department requesting information regarding alleged explosion

MGN
By
Published 5:38 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- CSPD received multiple calls last night reporting a loud explosion at the 200 block of Logan Avenue.

According to CSPD, officers discovered a "suspicious object that had been on fire," upon arrival. The CSPD Regional Explosives Unit responded to evaluate the suspicious object and determined it was not a threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous; you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Alex Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content