Penrose funeral home owner faces over 200 felony charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Jon Hallford, one of the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, had his first court appearance on Nov. 24.

A judge advised Hallford that he is facing over 200 felony charges, Abuse of a Corpse, Theft, Money Laundering, and Forgery after nearly 200 bodies were found improperly stored at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose.

In addition to improperly storing bodies, several families that used the Return to Nature Funeral Home believe they received concrete mix instead of their loved one's ashes.

Hallford's bond is set as a 2 million dollar cash-only bond.

Jon and his wife Carie are scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 5, 2023.

Carie was in court on Wednesday and is also being held on a 2 million dollar cash-only bond.